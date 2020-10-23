Lyft, Venmo team up to offer the ability to split fares

The feature will be rolled out in October 2020 and will be available to all US Lyft riders in the coming weeks.
To split the cost of the ride, users will have to authorise the payment with Venmo, pay with an existing Venmo balance or linked payment method, and split the fare with other users via the Venmo app.
In order to pay for the ride with Venmo and split the fee, users need to find the transaction in the payment feed of the Venmo app after taking the ride, and they will have to select the option to split the cost and find the person to split it with.
Customers will also be able to pay with Venmo for bike or scooter rides from the Lyft app.
Riders can already pay with PayPal and can add credit cards, debit cards, direct banking, and Lyft Cash from the payment screen in the Lyft app.
