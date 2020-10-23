|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Lyft, Venmo team up to offer the ability to split fares

Friday 23 October 2020 14:54 CET | News

Lyft has teamed up with mobile payments service Venmo to offer users the ability to split fares.

The feature will be rolled out in October 2020 and will be available to all US Lyft riders in the coming weeks. 

To split the cost of the ride, users will have to authorise the payment with Venmo, pay with an existing Venmo balance or linked payment method, and split the fare with other users via the Venmo app.

In order to pay for the ride with Venmo and split the fee, users need to find the transaction in the payment feed of the Venmo app after taking the ride, and they will have to select the option to split the cost and find the person to split it with.

Customers will also be able to pay with Venmo for bike or scooter rides from the Lyft app.

Riders can already pay with PayPal and can add credit cards, debit cards, direct banking, and Lyft Cash from the payment screen in the Lyft app.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Lyft, Venmo, US, mobile payments, payment method
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like