News

Lulu Money enables debit cards as payment option for instant remittance

Friday 17 April 2020 10:09 CET | News

Lulu Money has enabled debit card as a payment option for customers to remit money instantly, any time of the day.

The company is the mobile offering of Lulu Exchange, a remittances and exchange company in Oman. This new service will allow citizens and residents of Oman to transfer money anywhere in the world, using any bank debit card. This move comes after the Central Bank of Oman decided to facilitate the process for remitting money via digital solutions, considering that money exchanges have had to shut down their branches due to restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both new and existing customers need to download the app on their mobile phone (iOS or Android) and register themselves using their customer IDs. Once registered, they can add any number of beneficiaries and send money as per their prescribed limit, by entering their debit card details. The Lulu Money app is fully compliant with the regulations of the Central Bank of Oman. The sender and the beneficiary will receive an SMS as soon as the money has been delivered.


Keywords: Lulu Money, instant money, remittance, remittances, exchange, Oman, IDs, debit cards, regulations, money exchanges, banks, mobile payments, mobile app
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Oman
