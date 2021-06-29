|
Logiq, Mentalku partner to offer mobile payment services to driver license applicants across Indonesia

Wednesday 30 June 2021 14:15 CET | News

Logiq has partnered with Mentalku, a government-licensed provider of psychological testing required for driver license applications in Indonesia, to offer a mobile payment option for its testing services.

According to the press release, Logiq will integrate its mobile payment solution, AtozPay, into Mentalku’s mobile app and payment terminals at in-person testing centers. This represents the first time mobile payments can be made via the Mentalku app or at the testing centers, and it will make it easier for millions of Indonesia-based consumers to pay for the required psychological tests.

Moreover, following the launch of a three-month pilot programme in East Java, Indonesia, Logiq plans to expand the programme to West Java. Mentalku’s facilities are already operational in East Java and are expected to be rolled out to all provinces.

Overall, Logiq’s digital wallet enables users to perform multiple financial transactions quickly and securely, including money transfers, receiving and repaying loans, accessing insurance, buying airtime or data, paying bills or merchants – all on their mobile phone, anytime, anywhere.


More: Link


Keywords: Logiq, partnership, mobile payments, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





