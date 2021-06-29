Logiq, Mentalku partner to offer mobile payment services to driver license applicants across Indonesia

According to the press release, Logiq will integrate its mobile payment solution, AtozPay, into Mentalku’s mobile app and payment terminals at in-person testing centers. This represents the first time mobile payments can be made via the Mentalku app or at the testing centers, and it will make it easier for millions of Indonesia-based consumers to pay for the required psychological tests.
Moreover, following the launch of a three-month pilot programme in East Java, Indonesia, Logiq plans to expand the programme to West Java. Mentalku’s facilities are already operational in East Java and are expected to be rolled out to all provinces.
Overall, Logiq’s digital wallet enables users to perform multiple financial transactions quickly and securely, including money transfers, receiving and repaying loans, accessing insurance, buying airtime or data, paying bills or merchants – all on their mobile phone, anytime, anywhere.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions