|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Logiq, Comviva team up to offer digital wallet and payment services in Indonesia

Tuesday 23 March 2021 14:26 CET | News

Logiq, a US-based provider of ecommerce and fintech solutions, has teamed up with Comviva, an India-based provider of digital financial solutions, to offer a digital wallet and payment services across Indonesia.

The services based on Logiq's PayLogiq digital wallet will be powered by Comviva's mobiquity Pay platform. mobiquity Pay is a digital wallet solution, powering over 70 digital financial services across more than 50 countries.

In addition, Logiq has partnered with Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya to provide micro-lending services to members of the Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK) social security agency. The micro-lending services aim to benefit BPJSTK's members as well as SMBs.

Using Logiq's digital wallet, BPJSTK members and SMBs will be able to perform financial transactions such as money transfers, receiving and repaying loans, accessing insurance, buying airtime or data, and paying bills or merchants.

Furthermore, Logiq has also recently partnered with Yabx, a fintech venture of Comviva, to offer credit-based financial services such as cash advance for merchants and buy-now-pay-later options for consumers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Logiq, Comviva, e-wallet, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like