Logiq, Comviva team up to offer digital wallet and payment services in Indonesia

The services based on Logiq's PayLogiq digital wallet will be powered by Comviva's mobiquity Pay platform. mobiquity Pay is a digital wallet solution, powering over 70 digital financial services across more than 50 countries.
In addition, Logiq has partnered with Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya to provide micro-lending services to members of the Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK) social security agency. The micro-lending services aim to benefit BPJSTK's members as well as SMBs.
Using Logiq's digital wallet, BPJSTK members and SMBs will be able to perform financial transactions such as money transfers, receiving and repaying loans, accessing insurance, buying airtime or data, and paying bills or merchants.
Furthermore, Logiq has also recently partnered with Yabx, a fintech venture of Comviva, to offer credit-based financial services such as cash advance for merchants and buy-now-pay-later options for consumers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions