LiveArea debuts in-store checkout technology for retailers at CES 2021

According to the press release, the proprietary retail technology from LiveArea allows in-store shoppers to shop safely and avoid checkout lines without having to download any retail mobile app. Therefore, the solution enables shoppers to scan the barcodes on products they want, use mobile payments on their own devices, avoid checkout lines, and leave after a store associate scans a digital receipt.
On the other side, LiveArea's self-service technology allows retailers to create a better experience for customers, attract new customers concerned with social distancing, rapidly deploy contactless payment options within weeks, and integrate customer profiles and loyalty programmes easily.
LiveArea Scan & Go is compatible with major ecommerce platforms, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, Magento, and BigCommerce.
