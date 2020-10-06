|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Liquid Group, PayME team up to expand cross-border contactless QR payment network

Tuesday 6 October 2020 15:42 CET | News

Singapore-based mobile payment service provider Liquid Group has announced a partnership with Vietnam-based cross-border payment service provider PayME.

Through this partnership, customers of Liquid Group and its issuer partners will be able to use their preferred payment apps and e-wallets for their local and overseas QR payment transactions with merchants from PayME’s network in Vietnam, starting with cities like Ho Chi Minh, Ha Noi, Danang, Nha Trang. 

PayME merchants will be able to accept cross-border merchant- and consumer-presented QR code payment transactions, as well as online QR payments for merchants with ecommerce presence using Liquid Group’s XNAP Network.

In recent news, Maybank Singapore has teamed up with Liquid Group to launch an all-in-one QR payment terminal solution that supports the adoption of QR payments via PayNow.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payment service provider, Liquid Group, PayME, Vietnam, Singapore, QR, payments, cross-border payments, merchants, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Vietnam
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like