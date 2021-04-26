|
Lidl Pay launches nationwide in Germany

Monday 26 April 2021 15:10 CET | News

Germany-based supermarket Lidl has announced launching a new payment option in the Lidl Plus app in Germany and introducing personalised product offers.

Lidl customers can redeem their coupons, pay, cash in their points and receive a digital receipt by scanning the Lidl Plus app at the checkout. Payments are made by a direct debit via the user’s current account. To activate the feature, customers must enter their bank details and address under ‘Lidl Pay’ in the Lidl Plus app and choose a pin. If customers wish to pay using Lidl Pay, they have to confirm the payment with this pin, fingerprint or Face ID before scanning the Lidl Plus app.

After using Lidl Pay for the first time, customers receive a coupon for EUR 5, which can be redeemed for the next purchase of over EUR 30. In addition to the new payment option, customers are now offered personalised content based on their previous shopping behaviour. At the moment, up to 40 product recommendations will be presented to the user twice a week.


