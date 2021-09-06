|
Lacaisse.ma to expand POS product after new fund

Monday 6 September 2021 15:24 CET | News

Morocco-based fintech startup Lacaisse.ma has received funding from investment firm WitaMax to upgrade their digital product for POS management.

Lacaisse.ma, which currently provides POS management services to a client base of nearly 1000 shops and restaurateurs across Morocco, including more than 250 in Casablanca, hopes to use the gained funds to expand the use of their product both locally and internationally.

This upcoming development seems natural for the fintech startup, who since 2016 has been present in the digitisation of local businesses throughout Morocco. Lacaisse.ma’s system allows for centralised management of customer payments as well as inventory and supply management, reservation services and tools for loyalty solutions. In addition to these tech services, the company has close human support from the team’s fifteen employees.


Keywords: product upgrade, mobile payments, startup
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Morocco
