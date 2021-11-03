Klarna takes over PriceRunner

Sweden-based fintech Klarna has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire product and price comparison service PriceRunner.
Klarna provides online financial services including ecommerce payments and direct payments along with post-purchase payments. PriceRunner is a shopping comparison service operating in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the UK. This service will expand the Klarna app with new functions in the form of product reviews, product discovery and price comparisons.
Additionally, the Klarna platform will be supported by PriceRunner's daily price updates, reviews, professional tests and filter options. Klarna will integrate the functionality of PriceRunner into its global offering. In addition, retailers who use Klarna can access improved insights into the purchasing behaviour of their customers, increased website traffic and optimised marketing opportunities. The takeover is still subject to the approval of the supervisory authorities.
