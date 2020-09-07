Sections
News

Klarna introduces social shopping to UK-based consumers

Monday 7 September 2020 13:55 CET | News

Klarna has launched its newly redesigned app, elevating the shopping experience for its millions of users across the UK with flexibility, control, and personalisation, while shopping online. 

According to the press release, the new Klarna app has been designed to meet the shifting expectations of consumers as they adapt from shopping in-store to online, a move that has taken place over several years but has accelerated in recent months. The app will cover the entire shopping journey, from inspiration and discovery through to the transaction. Besides, the content is personalised based upon consumers’ interests, their favourite stores, and previous shopping behaviour, facilitating the overall mobile shopping experience. 

Furthermore, new features of the app will include:

  • Wish lists: can contain items from any retailer in the UK and can either be kept for private use, or shared with friends and family;
  • Price drop notifications: consumers can set up alerts for the products they desire, and only pay for them when they’re comfortable with the price, offering the best value for money on their purchases;
  • Deals: all deals are saved in one place.

Moreover, following discovery, shopping takes place within the Klarna app on a retailer’s website through an iframe with the option to pay for products either by Klarna (if a retailer has partnered with Klarna) or by traditional methods such as credit or debit card. 


More: Link


