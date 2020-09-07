Klarna introduces social shopping to UK-based consumers

According to the press release, the new Klarna app has been designed to meet the shifting expectations of consumers as they adapt from shopping in-store to online, a move that has taken place over several years but has accelerated in recent months. The app will cover the entire shopping journey, from inspiration and discovery through to the transaction. Besides, the content is personalised based upon consumers’ interests, their favourite stores, and previous shopping behaviour, facilitating the overall mobile shopping experience.
Furthermore, new features of the app will include:
Moreover, following discovery, shopping takes place within the Klarna app on a retailer’s website through an iframe with the option to pay for products either by Klarna (if a retailer has partnered with Klarna) or by traditional methods such as credit or debit card.
