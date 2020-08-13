Klarna adds Google Pay for in-store payments in the US

Sephora, Journeys, and rue21 are among the first Klarna merchant partners to offer Google Pay, in addition to Apple Pay, for in-store purchases. Klarna is extending the contactless payment options it offers at a time when consumers’ use of touch-free payments is rising due to concerns about health and safety. Overall, use of contactless payments in the US has grown by 150% since March 2019, according to the press release.
Klarna initially launched in-store payments in the US for iPhone users with Apple Pay in January 2020. Since rolling out the capability, retailers that offer Klarna’s in-store solution have reported increases in average order value as high as 310% compared to orders transacted through other means.
For retailers, contactless in-store payments provide value by boosting shoppers’ purchasing power with more ways to buy and by connecting in-store and online touchpoints through the Klarna app. Klarna’s in-store solutions are compatible with all modern POS systems and Klarna handles all the complexity of compliance, translations, and customer data.
