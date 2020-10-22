|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Kenyans can now use mobile payments for gambling

Friday 23 October 2020 15:19 CET | News

The Kenya National Assembly’s Sports, Culture and Tourism Committee has announced that mobile payments can now be accepted by gaming operators.

A section of the Gaming Bill 2019 which prevented bar gamblers and betting companies from undertaking mobile money or cash transactions has been revised. 

The Kenya Parliament had introduced the Gaming Bill in 2019 to monitor the system of gambling operators by imposing hefty payable taxes, a mandatory 30% local ownership and disallowing gaming ads.

Mobile money platforms were not listed as one of the accepted modes of payment in a rather surprising development, considering that mobile money platforms are predominantly used to process payments across Kenya. While the amendment has now effectively recognised that statistic, the Kenyan Legislature is proposing the prohibition of credit/debit card payments by gamers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mobile payments, Kenya, gambling, Gaming Bill 2019, card payments, gaming
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Kenya
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like