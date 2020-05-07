Sections
News

K Wearables partners Moorwand to ugrade its contactless payment ring

Friday 1 May 2020 11:38 CET | News

Moorwand has announced that it has been selected by wearables payment company, K Wearables, to provide issuing, BIN Sponsorship and digital banking services for its contactless payment ring. 

K Ring is a contactless payment ring allowing users to pay for goods and services with a ‘knocking gesture’ over a card reader. The ring is linked to a virtual Mastercard and can make contactless payments in-store up to GBP 45 in the UK as well as on Transport for London and many other transit systems across the UK.

K Wearables is planning to expand into a variety of markets across Europe. Moorwand is providing issuing services and BIN Sponsorship across the continent that will grow with K Wearables market expansion. Additionally, K Wearables plans to evolve its product offering by leveraging Moorwand’s future capabilities such as merchant acquiring so users can top-up their account with a variety of payment methods.

Moorwand is a BIN sponsor, issuer and acquirer with an E-Money License offering digital banking, issuing and acquiring services, and access to card and bank payments schemes along with legal, regulatory and payments expertise.

Keywords: K Wearables, Moorwand, contactless payments, BIN sponsorship, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
