K Wearables partners Moorwand to ugrade its contactless payment ring

K Ring is a contactless payment ring allowing users to pay for goods and services with a ‘knocking gesture’ over a card reader. The ring is linked to a virtual Mastercard and can make contactless payments in-store up to GBP 45 in the UK as well as on Transport for London and many other transit systems across the UK.
K Wearables is planning to expand into a variety of markets across Europe. Moorwand is providing issuing services and BIN Sponsorship across the continent that will grow with K Wearables market expansion. Additionally, K Wearables plans to evolve its product offering by leveraging Moorwand’s future capabilities such as merchant acquiring so users can top-up their account with a variety of payment methods.
