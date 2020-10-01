Jumia partners with Airtel Kenya for mobile payments

The service will further enhance the Jumia contactless-delivery initiative launched in March 2020 as a safety measure against COVID-19. Consumers are encouraged to prepay for their purchases to avoid cash exchange or pay with Airtel money upon delivery.
Airtel Kenya representatives have stated that the partnership is instrumental in promoting financial inclusion through Airtel money services, which allows users to perform transactions through their mobile device 24/7.
Kenya becomes the latest of the markets in the Jumia markets to launch this payment option at checkout after Ghana and Uganda, which have already adopted Airtel money.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions