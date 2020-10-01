|
Jumia partners with Airtel Kenya for mobile payments

Thursday 1 October 2020

Nigeria-based marketplace Jumia has announced a new partnership with telco Airtel Kenya to enable consumers to complete online transactions using Airtel Money. 

The service will further enhance the Jumia contactless-delivery initiative launched in March 2020 as a safety measure against COVID-19. Consumers are encouraged to prepay for their purchases to avoid cash exchange or pay with Airtel money upon delivery.

Airtel Kenya representatives have stated that the partnership is instrumental in promoting financial inclusion through Airtel money services, which allows users to perform transactions through their mobile device 24/7. 

Kenya becomes the latest of the markets in the Jumia markets to launch this payment option at checkout after Ghana and Uganda, which have already adopted Airtel money.


