JazzyPay offers digital payment system to merchants

Tuesday 27 October 2020 13:27 CET | News

JazzyPay, a web and mobile app that allows businesses to accept cashless payments, has announced the launch of a new digital payment system for merchants.

The service requires no setup, subscription fees, or a monthly sales volume quota. Partner merchants are charged only for successful payment transactions.

Payments are received within 2–3 days, instead of the usual 14, and are accepted through 27 payment methods, including credit and debit cards, online banking, digital wallets, and over-the-counter cash deposits.

The latest iteration of JazzyPay allows merchants to send an invoice with a secure text or e-mail payment link. The app also includes a QR scanning option.

JazzyPay has secured a USD 500,000 seed financing round from Cocoon Capital, a venture capital from Singapore that focuses on Southeast Asian early-stage technology companies.


