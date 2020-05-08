Sections
News

Jawwal Pay, Paltel partner to launch mobile payment app In Palestine

Friday 8 May 2020 15:25 CET | News

Palestine-based mobile payment service provider Jawwal Pay has partnered with TELCO company Paltel Group to offer mobile payment app.

According to Alertify.eu, Jawwal Pay has obtained a licence from the Palestinian Monetary Authority (PMA) to offer its electronic payment services and mobile wallet in collaboration with Paltel Group. 

Jawwal Pay’s services will be launched through a mobile application for users, merchants and agents, while Paltel will be providing for both residential and business segments the technology and solutions. Moreover, Jawwal Pay announced plans for new services like Jawwal Pay mobile wallet ‘Customer Application’, Jawwal Pay Business Application and Jawwal Pay Express Checkout.


