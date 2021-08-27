|
Japanese retailer Aeon to launch mobile payments super app

Friday 27 August 2021 14:32 CET | News

Japan-based retail group Aeon has announced it will launch its mobile payment service Aeon Pay in September 2021.

Aeon aims to make its mobile payment service a super app that any retailer can use, and plans to consolidate its online shopping businesses and prepaid cards under Aeon Pay.

According to Nikkei Asia, the company is one of the latest players in Japan's booming mobile payment sector where internet companies are vying to create one-stop shopping solutions for varied services -- from banking to travel to telephone access.

Aeon already has financial arms like Aeon Bank and credit card operator Aeon Financial Services. To use Aeon Pay, customers will be required to apply for an Aeon credit card. Payments will be made via QR codes at checkout counters.




Keywords: product launch, mobile payments, QR payments, QR code, contactless payments, super app
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Japan
