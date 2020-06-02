Sections
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Integrated Transport Centre offers online payment in all taxis in Abu Dhabi

Tuesday 2 June 2020 14:46 CET | News

The Integrated Transport Centre has announced that online payments options are now available for individuals utilising taxis operating in Abu Dhabi.

 

The ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, noted that it had activated online payment on-board the entire taxi fleet operating in the emirate, consisting of 6,180 vehicles by seven operating companies.

To avail the service, taxi users need to pre-install Abu Dhabi Taxi application, which is available on Apple Store and Google Play, create an account and provide details of their credit cards saved in the app. Once the trip is over, taxi users will make the payment through the app in a fast and smooth process. The centre is currently considering the provision of other payment means in future, such as e-purses, to allow passengers diverse options for fare payment, the statement noted.


More: Link


Keywords: Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, ITC, United Arab Emirates, online payments, mobile payments, QR payments, taxi,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






