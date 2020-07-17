Sections
News

Instagram launches a dedicated shopping page to highlight brands and collections

Friday 17 July 2020 12:03 CET | News

Instagram has rolled out a dedicated Shop page under the Explore tab that will highlight different brands and items that people can purchase. 

According to The Verge, the Shop page will offer users personalised recommendations on things to shop, with everything being able to be purchased from within the app. Moreover, Instagram is also integrating Facebook Pay, which enables consumers to insert most debit or credit card information into the app and save it to share money. Besides, Facebook Pay is available for both shopping purchases and donations. Both offerings will be available in the US first. 

Furthermore, the initiative will facilitate purchasing products within the Instagram app, as users don’t have to exit the app or constantly reenter their payment information to buy something, which was previously presented as major impediment for buyers. Regarding costs, the company charges a selling fee for purchases made within the app. 

Overall, Instagram is constantly adding shopping features to its app. In 2019, the company enabled in-app purchases to continue the initiatives from 2018, when tit started to allow its users to tag the products in their photos and their video content, making them more monetisable. 

