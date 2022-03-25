Ingenico and BharatPe to expand POS adoption in India

As a part of the partnership, Ingenico will roll out 100,000 of its Axium range of Android Smart POS and PPaaS (Ingenico’s Payments Platform-as-a-Service) to BharatPe’s merchant network in India over until 2023.
The combination of Axium DX8000 Android-based terminals and PPaaS brings BharatPe a technology stack that is designed to address the needs of the Indian market. Using the Android 10 operating system, the large user interface on the Axium terminal makes it suited to BharatPe’s merchants. The company will have the flexibility to bring its business applications to the market in a short time.
PPaaS is a suite of payment and commerce services that combines solutions for managing terminals with third-party applications and alternative payment methods. The cloud-based platform of Ingenico works with any payment device beyond the 35 million Ingenico POS already deployed in 170 countries around the world.
For Ingenico, this partnership is the opportunity to reinforce its presence in the high-potential Indian market as well as positioning Ingenico as an ecosystem enabler facilitating commerce across all channels, augmenting payments, and delivering new customer journeys.
