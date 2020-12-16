|
India Post Payments Bank, Department of Posts launch the DakPay app

Wednesday 16 December 2020 13:34 CET | News

The Indian Department of Posts (DoP) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have launched DakPay, a new digital payment app.

The app has been launched as part of an ongoing effort to provide digital financial inclusion across India.

In addition to being a digital payment app, DakPay is also a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post & IPPB which includes domestic money transfers, payments via QR codes, virtual debit cards, biometric security, and utility bill payment services.



More: Link


Keywords: India Post Payments Bank, Department of Posts, DakPay, India, Asia, product launch, digital payment, financial inclusion, money transfers, QR codes, virtual cards, biometric security, utility bill payment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
