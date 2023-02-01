Immomio expands portfolio with digital payments

The new payment module supports landlords and tenants in the quick processing of payments within the framework of the tenancy. With the expansion, the Hamburg-based company is adding another component to its 360-degree platform. Since 2015, Immomio has been aiming to digitise the entire life cycle of real estate. With its digital rental solution of the same name, they support the housing industry in the digitisation of its rental and sales processes. Since January 2023, customers have now also been able to use the digital payment module. Landlords can use this to show their tenants payment requests, for example for deposit payments, which can then be paid directly online.
With the new module, housing companies and cooperatives can request payments from tenants quickly and easily, which are also booked directly and automatically in their ERP system, which means further time savings. Currently, the function can be used, among other things, for the settlement of deposits, rent payments, cooperative fees, or back payments for operating costs.
