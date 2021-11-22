|
|
|
|
|
|
Ikea Australia launches new tech for faster checkout

Monday 22 November 2021 13:16 CET | News

Ikea Australia has announced the introduction of a new phone technology for faster checkout.

Through a new mobile app checkout technology, Ikea shoppers from Queensland can scan their products using their smartphones and pay them on the spot, without having to go to the register. The mobile checkout can be activated either by scanning the QR code of products in-store or via the Ikea mobile app.

The new method will launch in selected Ikea stores from Brisbane before Christmas 2021 and aims to improve customer experience and fasten shopping in the Swedish furniture chain store. 

According to Ikea Australia’s customer manager, the new tech might soon be available throughout the country to provide clients with efficient and consistent shopping, while increasing the number of in-store people receiving help from Ikea’s employees.


