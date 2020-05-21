Sections
News

IGT unveils cashless gaming solution in Sweden

Thursday 21 May 2020 14:43 CET | News

International Game Technology (IGT) has announced the launch of its cashless gaming solution IGTPay in Sweden.

According to the press release, IGT’s cashless gaming solution IGTPay will allow Sweden-based Svenska Spel players to fund their play at Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) from their mobile devices.

Therefore, Svenska Spel's recent launch of IGT's INTELLIGEN VLT system and Quasar VLTs enables players to use their mobile device to register for and log into VLTs by integrating with their individual, nationally available digital BankID, paving the way for cashless gaming with the addition of IGTPay.

Moreover, with the deployment of IGTPay, players who are logged onto a Svenska Spel VLT are presented with the option to draw funds directly from their bank account through the mobile payment service Swish. Afterwards, players simply approve the transfer via their mobile device and start playing their favourite VLT games.




Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Sweden
