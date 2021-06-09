|
ICM Mobility Group acquires Danish mobile ticketing and payment specialist Unwire

Wednesday 9 June 2021 15:08 CET | News

ICM Mobility Group has announced the acquisition of Denmark-based mobile mobility and payments solution provider Unwire.

Unwire’s white-label mobility platform is a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solution, which aggregates a wide range of mobility services from traditional mass transit to micro mobility, paratransit, rideshare and other multimodal options. Offering passengers extensive planning features, including a multimodal trip planner with full integration to on-demand micro transit booking and scheduling systems, it enables users to seamlessly plan, book, and pay for their multimodal journeys.

Unwire will retain its brand and independence, whilst benefiting from working closely with other ICM Mobility Group companies including Vix Technology, Kuba, Snapper and Littlepay, according to the company press release.

ICM Mobility Group is part of ICM Limited, an international fund manager and corporate finance adviser with expertise in listed equity, private equity, and fixed income. ICM manages directly and indirectly over USD 24 billion, and specialises in the following investment sectors: utility and infrastructure, financial services, mining and resources, mobility and technology. 



