ICICI Bank links UPI ID to its e-wallet

Wednesday 26 May 2021 16:00 CET | News

ICICI Bank has linked a UPI ID to its e-wallet, Pockets, providing users an alternative to IDs linked with a savings bank account.

New users, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, will now be able to get a UPI ID, which is automatically linked to the e-wallet. In addition, customers who already have a UPI ID, will now get a new ID when they log on to the Pockets app.

This initiative aims to help users perform UPI transactions from their e-wallet balance instead of their savings account. The bank partnered with NPCI to link its e-wallet to the UPI network.


Keywords: e-wallet, UPI, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
