i2c certifies on Mexico's Prosa payments network

Wednesday 15 September 2021 14:13 CET | News

i2c, a US-based payment service provider, has announced its certification with Mexican payments network, Prosa, continuing its growth in the LAC region.

The Prosa partnership marks the expansion of the company’s presence in Mexico with the ability to enable configurable payment and banking solutions including debit, credit, cross-border or instalment type products for consumers and small business users. It further signifies the presence of an established, alternative issuer-processor for the electronic payments and fintech market.

Prosa processes more than 3.6 trillion transactions annually at the point of sale, ATMs, mobile devices and online. This accounts for more than USD 65 million per year. It has been a strategic player to promote the development of financial and non-financial institutions in the payments industry in Mexico, as well as the other seven countries where it has a presence.

Prosa, through its acceptance brand CARNET, allows financial institutions that issue cards (credit, debit, vouchers, e-wallets, among others) access to the entire network of electronic transactions. These include point of sale terminals, ATMs, web commerce portals, and more.


