|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Hyundai's new luxury vehicle to feature in-car payments with fingerprints

Monday 30 November 2020 10:39 CET | News

Hyundai Motor's luxury car brand Genesis has announced the release GV70, a sport utility vehicle, featuring an in-car digital payment system that uses fingerprints for the authentication of drivers.
The concept of in-vehicle digital payment was revealed by Hyundai's auto group in November 2019. The carmaker revealed a plan to commercialize an infotainment system that allows users to make payments and use membership cards at gas stations without leaving their cars. Hyundai said its future cars would have a fingerprint sensor for authentication. 

Genesis said that Carpay is the first in-vehicle digital payment system to use fingerprints to authenticate drivers. Other than making digital payments, the fingerprint scanner will be used for hiding private information from the car's infotainment system or customize the position of car seats.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: in-car payments, Hyundai, fingerprints, biometrics, IoT
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like