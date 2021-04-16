HUMBL announces the launch of HUMBL Pay mobile app

According to the press release, the HUMBL Pay mobile app will allow customers to discover merchants, as well as pay, tip, rate, and review those same merchants in contactless transactions. The company has also integrated ticketing into the HUMBL Pay mobile application, for customers seeking to find and purchase tickets to live events, as well as click-through to HUMBL Financial services, along with third-party credit and lending offers (US only).
The HUMBL Pay mobile app will be rolled out in phases over the coming weeks, accordingly:
Phase I: US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand.
Phase II: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia occurring in the coming weeks.
Phase III: Brazil, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia.
Furthermore, HUMBL Pay is being built in a modular capacity, to support regional customisation and future roadmap features, such as peer-to-peer transactions, digital asset investing and blockchain NFTs, which will include a broader list of countries than those listed above.
The launch of the HUMBL Pay mobile application will be accompanied by outdoor media campaigns in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Singapore.
