News

Huawei's new line of smartphones to feature digital yuan compatible wallet

Wednesday 4 November 2020 14:49 CET | News

Huawei has announced that the Mate 40 line of devices will feature a hardware wallet that will allow users to make transactions with China’s digital yuan CBDC.

The smartphones will support NFC peer-to-peer transfers to other compatible devices using the digital currency even when they are offline.

According to nfcw.com, Huawei announced the incorporation of a CBDC wallet in a post on its official Weibo account. The company stated that the Mate 40 line will support digital renminbi hardware wallets, with hardware-level security, controllable anonymous protection, and dual offline transactions.


