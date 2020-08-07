Sections
News

Huawei reveals Digital Payment Cloud Solution

Friday 7 August 2020 12:49 CET | News

Huawei has launched a new Digital Payment Cloud Solution to help digital payment service operators build super app centered payment ecosystems.

These are meant to accelerate digital financial inclusion in emerging markets. The company’s aim is that, through this digital payment cloud, a payment platform and super app will be provided to help mobile payment operators build an ecosystem quickly and efficiently.

Huawei’s digital payment cloud solution brings the following three aspects:

  • Digital experience: With the digital architecture, both user and transaction data can be opened in real time, ensuring real-time query experience for users and merchants. Real-time risk control can be built based on AI analysis capabilities to identify fake transactions and avoid cash-out risks.
  • Expedite Service TTM: With the open ecosystem, the solution provides API, H5, mini apps, and UI bricks technologies that enable partners to launch the service on super app within one week and marketing campaigns from idea to launch within three weeks.
  • Agile iteration: With a cloud native platform, the solution supports container/micro-service, auto-scaling, grayscale release, and enables software updates in days.

More: Link


Keywords: Huawei, launch, digital payments, transactions, data, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
