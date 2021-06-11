|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Huawei phones introduce NFC contactless payments via Stocard in the UK and EU

Friday 11 June 2021 13:30 CET | News

Huawei has announced a partnership with Germany-based mobile wallet Stocard to enable NFC payments in Europe.

Stocard worked with Huawei to integrate Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core capabilities to its app, enabling NFC payments across Huawei smartphones. Huawei mobile users in UK, Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands can now make smartphone payments without needing to carry physical cards.

The introduction of NFC payments offers Huawei smartphone users easy access to membership cards and vouchers, making the collection of loyalty points simpler than ever. Additional discounts, coupons and flyers will be available through the app, with a chance to claim money off of everything from airline tickets, to gift cards from participating retailers; retailers include IKEA, Tchibo MediaMarkt, Douglas, and others.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, mobile payments, NFC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like