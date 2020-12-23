Huawei Pay, Aleta Planet, UnionPay partner to launch NFC and QR code payments in Singapore

In May 2020, Huawei Pay was launched in Singapore, allowing users to make transactions with their mobile devices. Users can enable Huawei Pay by adding their bank cards to the HUAWEI Wallet app and make payments in-store and in-app. Now, Huawei Pay provides both NFC and QR code payment methods for in-store purchases. Individuals can choose to pay with either method in the retail stores.
In the Asia Pacific, Singapore-based Aleta Planet is said to be the first FinTech partner that supports both the NFC and QR code payments via Huawei Pay.
Aleta Planet is a virtual card service provider that allows users to pay, remit, and collect payments through the UnionPay network. To begin with the service, users need to download the company’s AP-1 mobile app from the HUAWEI AppGallery and apply for an AP-1 virtual card online. The card can then be added to Huawei Pay, allowing users to make cashless NFC and QR code payments at various merchant locations.
