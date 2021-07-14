|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Huawei, Mondia Pay partner to enable digital payments in Algeria and Tunisia

Thursday 15 July 2021 13:52 CET | News

Huawei Mobile Services has signed a partnership with Mondia Pay, a digital payment provider, to provide Ooredoo Algeria and Orange Tunisia users with more payment options.

Huawei device users can now pay for their monthly services, latest games and favourite applications on HUAWEI AppGallery using Direct Carrier Billing services (DCB).

With over 2.1 billion global monthly transactions, Mondia Pay aims to provide users in North Africa with secure contactless payment options. This integration is a result of a strategic partnership that was formalised in September 2020 and has since witnessed an increase of DCB coverage and IAP (In-App Purchase) kit capabilities for global developers. The service went live with multiple DCB services providers such as Ufone Pakistan, Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat UAE.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Huawei, mobile payments, direct carrier billing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Tunisia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like