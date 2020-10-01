|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Huawei, Mondia Pay partner to boost contactless payment options across MEA

Thursday 1 October 2020 15:32 CET | News

China-based tech group Huawei has partnered with digital payments solution provider Mondia Pay to offer its contactless payments service to users in the MEA region.

 

The partnership will offer Huawei’s Direct Carrier Billing service (DCB), for contactless payments for users in the MEA region, through Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Mondia Pay provides a direct way for consumers to pay for services using their mobile phone. Huawei has been working closely with Mondia Pay, a player in the MEA region digital payments fintech area, as part of its idea of supporting developers in the MEA region. This strategic partnership will allow for increased DCB coverage and IAP (In-App Purchase) kit capabilities for global developers.

As a result of the new deal, Huawei users in almost 20 countries including, Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Madagascar, Liberia, and Botswana, will be able to use the service to make cashless payments securely without the need for bank cards. In addition, Mondia Pay will also market Huawei’s games content in Egypt.

Huawei tries to make use of the fact that the number of mobile internet subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa has quadrupled since the start of 2010, according to itp.net. With low credit card penetration rates in most markets, contactless, online payment solutions can reach wider audiences looking to consume digital content, the news outlet continues to explain.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Huawei, Mondia Pay, partnership, DCB, HMS, MEA, IAP, Africa, Middle East, contactless payments, mobile payments, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like