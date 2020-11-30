|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

HNB bank links its SOLO digital payments app with Lanka QR

Monday 30 November 2020 12:30 CET | News

Sri Lanka-based HNB bank has announced that its SOLO digital payments app is now linked with the newly launched Lanka QR standard.

The launch of Lanka QR is aimed at accelerating the adoption of QR code payments across the country and at laying the foundation for the expansion of digital wallets and cashless payments in Sri Lanka.

Lanka QR is a Quick Response code standard adopted by financial institutions in Sri Lanka in order to facilitate low cost digital payments to any merchant, especially small and medium sized enterprises.

It enables customers to pay merchants directly from their bank accounts using a Lanka QR compliant mobile payments app. The Lanka QR printed sticker is provided free of charge to merchants to display at their place of business by the member institutions of Lanka QR.

To pay using Lanka QR, customers have to scan the QR code using a mobile payments apps such as HNB SOLO. Upon completion, merchants will receive an SMS notification, confirming the receipt of payment.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: HNB, Sri Lanka, Asia, SOLO, Lanka QR, mobile payments, digital wallets, merchants, QR payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Sri Lanka
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like