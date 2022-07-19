Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

GrabPay postpones InstaPay transfer fees

Tuesday 19 July 2022 15:15 CET | News

Philippines-based superapp Grab has said that GrabPay USD 0.27 InstaPay transfer fee will be implemented on 8 August 2022.

InstaPay transfer fee has been pushed back. Transfers between GrabPay e-wallets continue to be free of charge, but starting 8 August 2022, a USD 0.27 fee will be charged on InstaPay transactions made from GrabPay to other banks and e-wallets.

Grab earlier said transfers to other GrabPay wallets are free of charge. Most banks, e-wallets, and money issuers are now imposing fees in InstaPay and PESONet bank transfers, as per the press release.

The central bank of Philippines issued a moratorium allowing banks and e-money issuers to waive or reduce current transfer fees or reimpose fees again at the level prior to the waiver of fees during the pandemic.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: money transfer, instant payments, digital wallet, e-money, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Grab
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Grab

|
Discover all the Company news on Grab and other articles related to Grab in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like