GrabPay DuitNow QR supports Malaysians' digital-first lifestyle

According to the press release, DuitNow QR is operated by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), and is designed to encourage nationwide adoption of cashless payments and the digital economy through the use of an interoperable QR code. Therefore, DuitNow QR will provide consumers with a safe, easy payment method for in-store purchases, and give merchants access to the millions of consumers who have adopted the digital-first lifestyle.
The initiative comes as many Malaysians adopted contactless payments during the pandemic. According to a report by Bank Negara Malaysia, the volume of e-wallet payments have increased by 131% since 2019. Consequently, the national QR code will make it even easier for consumers to shop safely, reducing physical contact and saving shoppers time.
Furthermore, to use the solution, GrabPay users simply launch the Grab app, open the QR scanner, and scan any DuitNow QR code to pay. With Grab’s Merchant Discovery, GrabRewards and Save with Points features, GrabPay users can easily identify GrabPay DuitNow Preferred Merchants, earn points, and save money on every transaction.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions