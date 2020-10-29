|
Grab, Marriott announce partnership in Southeast Asia

Thursday 29 October 2020 15:37 CET | News

Grab, a Singapore-based delivery and payments company, has partnered with Marriott International to integrate features provided by the hotel chain into the Grab super app in Southeast Asia.

According to techinasia.com, Grab will be rolling out Marriott offerings across food delivery, payment, transport, loyalty, rewards, and advertising.

GrabFood will feature approximately 600 restaurants and bars from Marriott International’s portfolio in six different countries in Southeast Asia in October. Grab’s users will also be able to make purchases via GrabPay at selected Marriott hotels starting in the first quarter of 2021.

In 2021, users of the super app that have accumulated GrabRewards points will be able to convert them to Marriott Bonvoy points, and vice versa. The points can be used to avail exclusive member benefits at Marriott-branded hotels and resorts in 135 markets worldwide.

Grab and Marriott’s partnership also extends to advertising, where the two companies will create marketing campaigns using the GrabAds solutions.


More: Link


Keywords: Grab, Marriott, Southeast Asia, super app, GrabPay, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Asia
