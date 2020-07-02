Sections
News

Grab, AtYourGate partner to enable contactless airport ordering and delivery solution

Thursday 2 July 2020 12:45 CET | News

Grab has partnered with in-airport food and retail delivery company AtYourGate to provide passengers a contactless airport ordering and delivery solution

According to Travel Daily News, the partnership will enable airports to provide both pick-up and delivery at participating food & beverage and retail concessions, while passengers will be able to order and have food and retail purchases delivered to their gate while waiting for their flight, through the existing Grab and AtYourGate apps while at the airport.

Currently, passengers can benefit from the new initiative in North America-based airports, however, the companies plan to expand into further markets in the future. 

Grab’s platform is available in over 50 airports in 4 countries and has processed over 5 million contactless orders, while AtYourGate operates in 9 airports in the US and has delivered over 100,000 orders to hungry airport guests.

More: Link


Keywords: Grab, AtYourGate, contactless ordering, contactless payments, North America
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
