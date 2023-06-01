Google Wallet introduces QR and insurance card compatibility

The new update addresses the need for users to store and use cards and passes that, up to this point, have not been supported by their Digital Wallet.
For instance, users will have the possibility to scan the barcodes or the QR codes from items such as their loyalty cards, transit QR tickets, parking passes or gym passes and store a digitalised copy of them in Google Wallet. The sole requirement is for the card or the pass that the user wants to save to have a barcode or a QR code.
The update also revealed that users in the UK will be able to save a digitalised copy of their National Insurance Number to their Wallet app via the HM Revenue & Customs app.
Given that these cards contain sensitive information, Google will label them as private pass cards and will feature a special tag called Private Pass. To access them, users will be prompted to authenticate themselves via PIN or biometrics.
What is more, Google Wallet is also scaling up its support for US government-issued IDs. The company will enable users to save their Maryland ID or driver’s license to the app, provided that they have a mobile device running Android 8.0 that has the device lock function enabled. More states such as Arizona, Georgia or Colorado will be supported in the following months.
According to the official statement, later in 2023, the tech giant will introduce practical applications for saved IDs to be used when verifying online accounts or when renting car-sharing services.
Another feature that will be introduced has to do with providing users with the ability to save their passes to the Wallet app. Therefore, people who use Google’s Messages app with RCS enabled will have the option to complete their travel check-in entirely via the Messages app. Once they receive their train ticket or boarding pass via message, they will have the ability to save it in Google Wallet. To provide this feature, Google has partnered with Vietnam Airlines and Renfe, a train operator in Spain.
Likewise, restaurant reservation systems like TagMe will have the choice to send Google Wallet-ready passes to their users who made reservations.
Other passes users will be able to store and use via their Google Wallet are office passes and IDs, and transit passes (such as the Deutschlandticket for German users).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions