Google Pay users in the US can now transfer money to users in India and Singapore

This comes as a result of the partnerships Google has entered with Wise and Western Union. There are plans to expand to the service to 80 countries available via Wise, and 200 via Western Union by the end of 2021.
Google redesigned its US payments app in November 2020, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next with several lenders.
Launched in 2011, Wise is a money transfer service that allows private individuals and businesses to send money abroad, aiming to make international money transfers cheaper and easier.
