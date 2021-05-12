|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Google Pay users in the US can now transfer money to users in India and Singapore

Wednesday 12 May 2021 14:49 CET | News

Google has announced that Google Pay customers in the US can now transfer money to app users in India and Singapore.

This comes as a result of the partnerships Google has entered with Wise and Western Union. There are plans to expand to the service to 80 countries available via Wise, and 200 via Western Union by the end of 2021.

Google redesigned its US payments app in November 2020, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next with several lenders.

Launched in 2011, Wise is a money transfer service that allows private individuals and businesses to send money abroad, aiming to make international money transfers cheaper and easier.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Google Pay, remittance, Western Union, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like