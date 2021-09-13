|
Google Pay to launch in Israel by the end of 2021

Monday 13 September 2021 13:56 CET | News

Isracard, an Israel-based credit card company, has said it reached an agreement with Google to offer payments via Google's digital wallet, enabling Google Pay to come to Israel.

Following Apple Pay's launch in Israel, Google Pay is gearing up its launch before the end of 2021. It follows similar agreements that Google Pay signed with Bank Leumi and its Max credit-card unit earlier in September 2021.

These agreements will allow users of the Google Pay digital wallet to make payments using their smartphone in stores with contactless EMV payment terminals.

About two-thirds of all payment terminals in Israel support the standard, which was launched here in November 2020, and some 60% of transactions are made using it, the Bank of Israel reported.


Keywords: partnership, Google Pay, digital wallet, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Israel
