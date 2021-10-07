|
Google Pay now supports credit cards in India

Thursday 7 October 2021 15:11 CET | News

Google Pay has announced that it now supports credit cards on its app.

Credit card support on Google Pay is only available for select Android smartphone users in India, and the same feature is expected to be rolled out to iOS users in the next few days. Some users are also reporting that even though they have received the update, they are still not able to add their credit card to their Google Pay account. 

Almost all the credit cards from major banks are currently being supported on Google Pay, given they have been issued either by Visa or Master. Google Pay currently supports Axis Bank credit cards, SBI credit cards, Kotak Bank credit cards, HDFC bank credit cards, IndusInd bank credit cards, Federal Bank credit cards, RBL bank credit cards, and HSBC bank credit cards.


Keywords: Google Pay, credit card, HSBC, RBL Bank
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
