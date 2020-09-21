|
Google Pay introduces tap-to-pay option for SBI Card users in India

Monday 21 September 2020

India-based credit card issuer SBI Card has announced a collaboration with Google to enable customers to use their cards on Google Pay platform.

Users will now be able to make card payments using Google Pay app on their Android smartphones in three modes -- via tap-and-pay at near field communication (NFC) enabled point-of-sale terminals, by scanning Bharat QR code at the merchant as well as online payments without using the physical credit card. The launch is in line with SBI Card's endeavour to promote zero contact, digital forms of payments for safe and enhanced customer experience. The brand has a customer base of over one crore.

As smartphone penetration in India soars, credit cards have also changed form to reside securely on the mobile phone. According to the company, the partnership with Google opens up a new payment route for our customers using smartphones.


