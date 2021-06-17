Google Pay expands tokenized payments with debit/credit cards

Prior to this, Google Pay had rolled out the feature with Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Axis Bank. In the latest round, Google Pay has added SBI, Indusind Bank, and Federal Bank and Credit cards by IndusInd Bank and HSBC India to its slate. The move is to add new banks that enable users to make debit and credit card payments through a secure digital token attached to their phones.
With the use of this Google Pay card tokenization, users could make contactless payments with NFC capable devices/ phones at over 2.5 million Visa merchant locations. In addition to that, the users will be able to scan and pay merchants and use this facility to pay their bills and recharge their numbers using credit cards. On top of that, the feature also works with online merchants, provides seamless OTP experiences without redirecting users to 3D Secure sites.
