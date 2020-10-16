Google Pay allows Kotak Mahindra Bank customers in India to make payments with Visa cards

The new development is based on a tokenisation process that Google introduced on the Google Pay app back in September 2019, Gadgets360 reports. It allows Google Pay to hide sensitive card information, making it possible for users to pay with their bank cards at any offline store or online marketplace – all these by using the tokenisation process.
The latest update allows Kotak Mahindra Bank customers to use their Visa credit or debit card to make payments virtually via Google Pay, unlike traditional card payments – in which customers need to swipe their credit or debit cards. However, this feature is limited to Android devices with NFC support.
After the initial setup in the Google Pay app, the sensitive card information is replaced with a token that will be used for processing virtual payments. Once connected, Kotak credit or debit cards can be used through the Google Pay app for making merchant payments using the NFC-based Tap and Pay method as well as in-app and ecommerce payments. The linked cards can also be used for making transactions on Google Pay using its scan and pay feature.
