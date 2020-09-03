Sections
News

Google launches Google Maps payments feature

Friday 4 September 2020 12:59 CET | News

Google has announced plans to launch a new solution to pay for parking in Google Maps, which is currently live in Austin, Texas.

According to Forbes, the feature comes from a partnership between Google and parking app Passport and enables users to pay for parking directly in Google Maps as they approach their destination. Users can either pay via Google Pay or go to a payments site in their browser. 

Moreover, it was reported that the solution aims to solve the issue of parking in cities where restrictions aren’t clear, alongside the new problem of physically touching payment terminals. 

The new feature is available on both Android and iOS and there is no information regarding if the service will be rolled out nationally, or globally, Forbes reported.

