|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Global Payments launches card payment acceptance app

Wednesday 2 June 2021 14:55 CET | News

Payment technology company Global Payments has announced launching an application that will make it possible to turn a mobile phone into a payment terminal for card payment acceptance. 

The app is called GP tom and will enable retailers to accept card payments with their own mobile phone instead of the classic terminal.  Merchants can save themselves the costs of card payment terminals and the application can also be linked to existing cash register systems. Alternatively, the phone can be connected to any other device such as a tablet, computer or cash register.

The application works on all mobile phones with an Android operating system and an NFC chip. Since the receipt is sent by email or SMS, GP tom is also suitable for small businesses such as taxi drivers, craftsmen, or sports facilities. According to a GP tom representative, the company has been preparing the application since 2020, and the current demand from buyers and retailers has accelerated its development. The representative also states that safety was prioritised in this application, and that there is no difference between the security of a classic terminal and this application.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payment processing, credit card, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like