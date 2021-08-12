|
Global Money Express joins RippleNet to further remittances to Thailand

Thursday 12 August 2021 10:06 CET | News

Global Money Express (GME Remittance) has joined Ripple’s network of institutional payment providers to hasten payments between the country and Thailand.

GME Remittance has linked with Siam Commercial Bank, a large Thailand-based bank, using RippleNet. Ripple is focusing on Asia, which the company has said is its fastest-growing market with the number of transactions growing 130% year-over-year, according to Nasdaq.

The remittance company is also seeking to enlist existing RippleNet customers to expand into additional remittance corridors across Asia and globally, including in Europe and the US.


